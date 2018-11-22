Raketech: Interim Report Q3 2018

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- THIRD QUARTER 2018

Revenues increased by 42.3% to EUR 7.0 million ( EUR 4.9 million )

Organic growth amounted to 28.6% (32.6%)

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 45.2% to EUR 4.1 million ( EUR 2.8 million ), corresponding to a margin of 58.7% (57.1%)

Adjusted operating profit amounted to EUR 3.7 million ( EUR 2.6 million ), corresponding to a margin of 52.4% (53.6%)

Profit for the period amounted to EUR 1.7 million ( EUR 1.6 million )

Earnings per share amounted to EUR 0.05 (EUR 0.07) before dilution

NDCs (New Depositing Customers) increased by 49.0% to 26,837 (18,010)

FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2018

Revenues increased by 43.0% to EUR 17.9 million ( EUR 12.5 million )

Organic growth amounted to 22.6% (21.0%)

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 29.4% to EUR 9.9 million ( EUR 7.6 million ), corresponding to a margin of 55.1% (60.8%)

Adjusted operating profit amounted to EUR 8.9 million ( EUR 7.2 million ), corresponding to a margin of 49.7% (57.1%)

Profit for the period amounted to EUR 2.8 million ( EUR 5.0 million )

Earnings per share amounted to EUR 0.10 (EUR 0.21) before dilution

NDCs (New Depositing Customers) increased by 21.6% to 63,599 (52,302)

EVENTS DURING Q3 2018

Interest-bearing liabilities of EUR 15 million were repaid to Ares Management as at 6 July 2018 .

Raketech announces a new partnership with Sper that reinforces responsible affiliate marketing efforts in Sweden .

The earn-out conditions related to the casino affiliate site Casinofeber.se were amended as at 17 September 2018 and the earn-out period was extended until 2023. Management's best estimate of the outstanding earn out liability as at 30 September 2018 amounted to EUR 9m .

EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD

Raketech launched betting community Urheiluveikkaus.com, a platform dedicated to providing high-quality sports betting content and expert betting tips to the Finnish market.

Interest-bearing liabilities of EUR 15.5 million were repaid to Ares Management as at 1 October 2018 with effective date of 3 October 2018 .

Tax refund of EUR 0.7 million was received as at 30 October 2018 .

Esportsguide.com was launched on 16 November 2018 .

Raketech announces a new partnership with Trustly to be able to offer a new in-Banner Pay N Play technology across its online gaming products on 21 November 2018 .

CEO MICHAEL HOLMBERG COMMENTS THE QUARTER

"I am happy to announce another quarter with strong growth and high profitability, driven by our clear focus on organic growth. Revenues for the third quarter amounted to EUR 7.0 million, an increase of 42 percent compared to the corresponding quarter last year. The organic revenue growth amounted to 29 percent. Growth compared to the second quarter was 16 percent. Adjusted EBITDA amounted to EUR 4.1 million, corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 59 percent.

The strong organic growth was achieved by our strategy to capitalise on our existing assets (which we refer to as Raketech Core). Over the past couple of years, we have invested in building a scalable business model. We have developed new technical platforms and data analysis tools, and we see it starting to pay off. With this foundation, we are not only well-equipped to grow our existing products in Raketech Core, but we are also in an excellent position to innovate and roll out new products from Raketech Lab (new innovative services built in-house or via partnerships).

We are well prepared for the upcoming regulation of the Swedish gaming market and I am confident that Raketech will maintain a strong position in Sweden when regulation comes into effect on 1 January 2019. We have re-negotiated terms with our partners and secured new partnerships with large gaming operators entering the Swedish market for the first time.

We are pleased with our achievements in the last quarter and have maintained the momentum into the fourth quarter with some exciting product launches and new partnerships. We are on course to meet our targets for the remainder of the year."

PRESENTATION FOR INVESTORS, ANALYSTS AND THE MEDIA

CEO Michael Holmberg and CFO Andreas Kovacs will present the report and answer questions in an audiocast at 9.00 a.m. CET on 22 November. The presentation will be held in English and can be followed online via https://tv.streamfabriken.com/raketech-q3-2018. To participate by phone, please dial +46 8 566 42 691 (SE) or +44 203 00 898 10 (UK).

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Michael Holmberg

CEO

michael.holmberg@raketech.com

Andreas Kovacs

CFO

andreas.kovacs@raketech.com

This information is such that Raketech Group Holding P.L.C. is required to publish under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted under the auspices of the above contact person for publication at 8.00 a.m. CET on 22 November 2018.

About Raketech Group

Raketech is a leading online affiliate and content marketing company, with expertise in delivering SEO, online guides, communities and social media products in primarily the Nordic region and the UK. Through some 20 flagship brands, Raketech guides sports and gaming enthusiasts to the best possible services, while also delivering high quality traffic and leads to its partners. Raketech grows both organically and via acquisitions, and operates its business in accordance with a clear framework for responsible affiliate marketing services. The company's shares are listed in Nasdaq First North Premier with ticker RAKE. Erik Penser is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, visit www.raketech.com.

