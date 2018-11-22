

ESPOO (dpa-AFX) - Nokia (NOK) said Thursday that it is taking further steps to align its organizational structure to its strategy and strengthen its leadership team. The company said it has established Access Networks Division to fully exploit opportunities of 5G and announces changed in the composition of the Nokia Group Leadership Team.



The Access Networks Division will consist of Nokia's current Mobile Networks and Fixed Networks Business Groups, with the change to take effect on January 1, 2019.



The new leaders of Mobile Networks and Fixed Networks Business Groups will report to the President of Access Networks who will be named in due course. The President of Access Networks will also join the Nokia Group Leadership Team.



Effective immediately, Nokia has appointed Tommi Uitto as President of Mobile Networks. Uitto is a 23-year Nokia veteran and an expert in radio technologies. Uitto's most recent role has been leading Mobile Networks Product Sales since the acquisition of Alcatel-Lucent.



As previously announced, Nokia plans to announce a President of Fixed Networks in due course. With these changes, Marc Rouanne, who has been serving as President of Mobile Networks, will leave Nokia.



Nokia said that as a result of these changes, its Group Leadership Team will now consist of the following members: Rajeev Suri, Basil Alwan, Hans-Juergen Bill, Kathrin Buvac, Ashish Chowdary, Joerg Erlemeier, Barry French, Sanjay Goel, Bhaskar Gorti, Federico Guillén, Kristian Pullola, Sri Reddy, Maria Varsellona and Marcus Weldon.



As announced earlier by the company, Chowdary will step down and Ricky Corker will join as of January 1, 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX