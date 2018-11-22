

WINDSOR (dpa-AFX) - Centrica plc (CNA.L) Thursday said it continues to expect to achieve its Group targets for 2018.



In its trading update, the company said full year adjusted earnings per share is expected to be around 11.5p, and adjusted operating profit and EBITDA is expected to be above 2017 levels.



Centrica said it has maintained its focus on performance delivery and financial discipline. The company maintained its outlook, despite the unexpected outages and operational issues in E&P and extended inspections and outages in Nuclear, and ongoing competitive trading conditions.



The company also expects to maintain the full year dividend per share at 12.0p.



Centrica said trading conditions for commodity exposed customer-facing businesses continue to be highly competitive in the UK, Ireland and North America. Market volatility and extremes of weather have also been challenging in 2018. But the Group has managed this effectively with its strong energy risk management and optimisation capabilities.



The Company is due to release its 2018 Preliminary Results on February 21, 2019.



