Copenhagen, November 22, 2017 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces today that trading in Den Jyske Sparekasse A/S' share commences today on the Nasdaq Copenhagen exchange. The share belongs to the Small Cap segment and is placed in the ICB sector 8000 - Financials. Den Jyske Sparekasse is the tenth company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen's market* in 2018, and the 68th on Nasdaq Nordic's markets** this year. The Den Jyske Sparekasse share will be trading under short name DJS Den Jyske Sparekasse is a Danish regional bank offering a wide choice of financial services, advice and products with a commercial focus on retail clients and small and medium-sized enterprises in the regional communities. Today, Den Jyske Sparekasse runs 19 branches in Jutland. Headquartered in Grindsted, the local commitment is still an important cornerstone in the bank's business model. Den Jyske Sparekasse was founded in 1872 under the name Grindsted-Grene & Omegns Spare- og Laanekasse. CEO of Den Jyske Sparekasse Claus E. Petersen said: "The transformation into a public listed company is a milestone in the bank's 146 year long history, and we are well prepared for this first day of trading at Nasdaq Copenhagen. With the listing we look forward to offering our new shareholders visibilty and good liquidity in the share and we hope that new investors share our belief in the continued positive development of the bank." Adam Kostýal, SVP Nasdaq Global Listing Services, EMEA, said: "We are proud to welcome Den Jyske Sparekasse to list on the Nasdaq Copenhagen main market. We hope that the company and its shareholders will benefit from this visibility and liquidity platform that attracts both local as well as global investors who are looking to invest and diversify in our strong Nordic financials sector. We look forward to partner with Den Jyske Sparekasse and their shareholders as they start their new journey as a public listed company." *Main market and Nasdaq First North ** Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius. Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB, Nasdaq Broker Services AB. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 3,900 total listings with a market value of approximately $15 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. MEDIA CONTACT: + Javier Lopez Garrido + Mobile +45 51 71 45 71 + javier.lopez@nasdaq.com ------------------------------ Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=700445