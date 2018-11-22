Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Mandatory notification of trade

Schibsted ASA has on 21 November 2018 through a trader bought 20,000 own B-shares at a price of NOK 265,0087 per share. The buyback is conducted in accordance with the authorization provided by the Annual General Meeting to the Board of Directors on 3 May 2018. The purpose of the buyback is to increase the number of treasury shares available for use in connection with Schibsted's ordinary stock- and incentive program for own employees.
After the transactions Schibsted ASA holds 256,227 treasury A-shares and 37,644 treasury B-shares.
Oslo, 22 November 2018
SCHIBSTED ASA
Jo Christian Steigedal
VP Investor Relations
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
