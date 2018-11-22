SKF Consolidates Manufacturing in China; Invests in New Facility

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF is investing approximately SEK 200 million in improving its competitiveness and customer service levels for tapered roller bearings (TRB) in China. The investment is being made in a new manufacturing facility in Changshan, to which the Group's existing small-size TRB manufacturing in China will be transferred. As a result, three existing sites in Ningbo, Shanghai and Changshan will be closed.

Patrick Tong, President, Industrial Sales, Asia, says: "The tapered roller bearing market in China continues to show solid levels of growth, driven largely by the industrial gearbox and drives segments. The investment in Changshan allows us to capitalise on this trend by bringing our SKF, GBC and PEER brands and expertise together, under one roof."

The new manufacturing facility in Changshan is expected to be fully operational during Q1 2019.

