

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Euromoney Institutional Investor plc (ERM.L) reported profit before tax of 161.2 million pounds for the year ending 30 September 2018 compared to 40.7 million pounds, previous year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 102.03 pence compared to 32.68 pence. The Group said its statutory profit before tax was higher than the adjusted profit before tax mainly due to exceptional items of 81.4 million pounds offset by acquired intangible amortisation of 22.7 million pounds and a 6.6 million pounds contribution from discontinued operations. Adjusted profit before tax increased to 109.2 million pounds from 106.5 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share was 81.3 pence compared to 76.4 pence. Underlying profit before tax improved 8% to 100.6 million pounds.



Fiscal year revenue improved 1% year-over-year to 390.3 million pounds. Adjusted total revenue declined 3% to 414.1 million pounds largely because of the disposal of Global Markets Intelligence Division in April 2018 and stronger sterling compared to the US dollar. Underlying revenue grew 3% to 388.4 million pounds, driven by performance in its Pricing, Data & Market Intelligence segment.



The Directors recommended a final dividend of 22.3 pence per share, which subject to Shareholder approval, will be paid on 14 February 2019 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 30 November 2018. Together with the interim dividend, this makes a total dividend for the year ended 30 September 2018 of 32.5 pence per share, a 6% increase from the year ended 30 September 2017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX