

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Keller Group (KLR.L) said that Group trading in the second half of the year has continued in line with the Board's full year expectations. The group-wide outlook for 2019 is somewhat mixed. Its main markets remain healthy and our order book remains sound, but as previously indicated the contribution from major projects will be lower than this year.



In North America, geotechnical businesses (Hayward Baker, Case, McKinney, HJ, Bencor and Keller Canada) continue to trade in line with expectations and have avoided any material impact from Hurricanes Florence and Michael. The integration of the Moretrench acquisition is progressing very well, the company said.



In EMEA, the company's businesses have performed in line with expectations, demonstrating year on year profitable growth, excluding the reducing beneficial effect from the significant projects in the Middle East and the Caspian. Within this overall performance, growth in core European, Middle Eastern and North African markets has continued to be offset by challenging market conditions in Brazil and South Africa, reflecting the geo-political environment in those countries, Keller said.



Keller Group said that in APAC, the company has undertaken a strategic review to address the losses in ASEAN and Waterway businesses and are taking immediate actions. Austral retains an excellent market position with leading Australian natural resources companies and is having a record year, whilst Keller Australia has recovered well from its challenging contracts in 2017 with improved contract bidding and execution. India continues its profitable growth. All of these three businesses are trading in line with expectations and demonstrating good progress on the prior year.



