Author Explores American Contemporary Prose in New Book

HEDGESVILLE, W.Va., Nov. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "The Legacy of Thomas LePera," an America poet's debut book, is a literary exploration into contemporary prose. This anthology is a product of an in-depth analysis of seventeenth-century idioms, verses, and compositions. It is a compilation of five works of art, each one unique on its own.

Thomas LePera has written a stirringly shrewd and rare play with imparted errands of undertaking nuptials. The first piece, "Her Soigné," is written as a single act play that examines scores of arguments against marriage. Next is "Cesarean's Bad Mistress," an eccentric tale of unrequited desire. The third part is "Witches of Endau." It speaks of how one must fight off the cruel witches who find delight in taking body parts. The "I, Adonis" exploit tells of Greek mythology and rebirth of youthful spirit. The last piece, "Chronicles of Wily Rabbit," tackles the best years of one's life.

His lifelong relevance, however, has always been with old English prose. It is within the forgotten structure of these idioms and words where he dictates endless combinations of superb use of words, verse, and contemporary prose. Safeguarding the English Language Arts to the author is an ardent curiosity.

Author Lepera's book was featured in the largest book fair in the world, Frankfurt Book Fair 2018. It took place on October 10 to 14 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

About the Author

Thomas LePera's resume isn't in literature but steeped in business administration, major in accounting. As a Financial Analyst, his opportunities first started in Nuclear Energy Power Generation in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. His last career assignment was GST in Maryland as Financial Planning Director and Cost Control Manager for five manufacturing locations throughout Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Mexico, as well as third-party contracted business in China.

LePera didn't start writing until after retiring. At 67, he drafted his first outline, a children's story -never published- that led curiously to other works. His first book, "The Legacy of Thomas LePera," is published by Stonewall Press.

