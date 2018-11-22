With effect from November 26, 2018, the subscription rights in Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj will be quoted on the list for Equity rights. Quotation will continue up until and including December 10, 2018. Instrument: Subscription rights ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: AM1S TR ----------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ----------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0011974070 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 163751 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares / 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: MiFID II tick size table/230 ----------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO ----------------------------------------------------------------- With effect from November 26, 2018, the paid subscription shares in Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj will be quoted on the list for Equity rights. Quotation will continue up until and including December 19, 2018. Instrument: Paid subscription shares ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: AM1S BTA ----------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ----------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE00119774088 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 163752 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares / 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: MiFID II tick size table/230 ----------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO ----------------------------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.