sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 22.11.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 600 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

3,173 Euro		-0,001
-0,03 %
WKN: A14RF2 ISIN: GB00BVFNZH21 Ticker-Symbol: RO41 
Aktie:
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
ROTORK PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ROTORK PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,904
3,058
09:14
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ROTORK PLC
ROTORK PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ROTORK PLC3,173-0,03 %