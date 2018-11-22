Aquis Exchange Installs VeriFIX Enterprise by Itiviti for Multiprotocol Testing

LONDON, Nov. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Itiviti, the leading global provider of multi-asset trading technology and financial infrastructure, today announced that Aquis Exchange PLC, the exchange services group which operates the pan-European cash equities trading MTF, has successfully installed VeriFIX Enterprise by Itiviti, an integrated platform for automated enterprise-level testing of trading systems.

VeriFIX Enterprise by Itiviti breaks down multi-protocol testing into smaller units, enabling improved collaboration, reporting, regression testing, and better accuracy when testing multiple protocols, both for single modules and when performing end-to-end testing. It offers unprecedented scalability as multiple users may test simultaneously on multiple agents.

"The installation of VeriFIX Enterprise into the Aquis test environment has been smoothly concluded" said Hussam Ibrahim, Head of Quality Assurance at Aquis Exchange PLC. "We look forward to the improvements it will bring to our end-to-end testing capabilities, thereby benefitting productivity and helping us to better service our internal and third-party clients."

"We are very pleased that Aquis Exchange have chosen to install and benefit from our automated end-to-end testing solution, an essential but often complex day-to-day function for financial services firms," said Lee Griggs, President EMEA Itiviti. "VeriFIX Enterprise by Itiviti has been designed to tackle these complexities head on by empowering firms with the ability for users to manage test cases, test results and reports via a web-based interface."

Using a powerful enterprise approach to continuous automated testing development for trading system resilience, Itiviti's automated testing solutions are designed to protect against large-scale systematic errors, and to deliver immediate benefits in the critical areas of compliance and growth. Continuous automation allows functionality to be deployed to production faster, with higher quality and at a lower total cost of ownership.

About Aquis Exchange

Aquis Exchange PLC is an exchange services group, which operates a pan-European cash equities trading exchange (Aquis Exchange) and develops and licenses exchange software to third parties (Aquis Technologies).

Aquis Exchange PLC (AQX.L) is listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM.

Aquis Exchange is authorised and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority to operate a Multilateral Trading Facility. Aquis MTF operates a lit order book and does not allow aggressive non-client proprietary trading, thus toxicity and signalling risk are lower on Aquis than other trading venues in Europe. According to independent studies, trades on Aquis are less likely to lead to price movement than on other lit markets. Aquis uses a subscription pricing model which works by charging users according to the message traffic they generate, rather than a percentage of the value of each stock that they trade.

Aquis Technologies is the software and technology division of Aquis Exchange PLC. It creates and licenses cost-effective matching engine and trade surveillance technology for banks, brokers, investment firms and exchanges.

For more information, please go to: www.aquis.eu and www.aquis.technology

About Itiviti

Itiviti is a market-leading global provider of multi-asset trading technology and financial infrastructure solutions for buy-side and sell-side market participants, including NYFIX, one of the industry's largest FIX-based trading communities.

Serving around 2,000 clients worldwide, we provide consistent, reliable access to the most up-to-date and innovative order routing, connectivity and trading solutions available. Top-tier trading firms, banks, brokers, exchanges and institutional investors rely on our technology, solutions and expertise to streamline their daily operations, connect to their desired markets, and trade when and where they want. All while being able to comply with global regulation.

With global offices in 18 locations covering all major financial centres, the merger of Itiviti and ULLINK in March 2018 created a full-service technology and infrastructure provider, covering all asset classes, geographies and regulatory landscapes.

For more information, please visit www.itiviti.com or www.ullink.com.

Itiviti is owned by Nordic Capital.

