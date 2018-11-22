

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - SKF said it is investing about 200 million Swedish kronor in improving its competitiveness and customer service levels for tapered roller bearings or TRB in China. The investment is being made in a new manufacturing facility in Changshan, to which the Group's existing small-size TRB manufacturing in China will be transferred. As a result, three existing sites in Ningbo, Shanghai and Changshan will be closed.



The new manufacturing facility in Changshan is expected to be fully operational during the first-quarter of 2019.



