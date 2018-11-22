KONE OYJ: Germany's first KONE UltraRope to be installed at the ONE high-rise building in Frankfurt am Main









KONE Corporation, press release, November 22, 2018

KONE, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, has won an order to provide elevators and related advanced technology for the ONE building in Frankfurt am Main in Germany. The mixed-use tower is currently being constructed with the help of a KONE JumpLift construction-time elevator. Once completed, the building's elevators will be hoisted using the super-light KONE UltraRope high-rise elevator technology.

Located at the junction of the financial district and the Europaviertel (European quarter) of Frankfurt am Main, the ONE building will rise to a height of approximately 190 meters and house hotel and office spaces alongside exceptional amenities. The 49-story mixed-use tower is the German debut of both the KONE UltraRope and KONE JumpLift technologies.

"KONE JumpLift can fulfill the vertical transportation demands of the high-rise construction site, and once the project is completed, KONE UltraRope and our combination of smart building technologies will help deliver a superior people flow experience worthy of this world-class property," says Thomas Hinnerskov, executive vice president, KONE Central and North Europe.

KONE will provide the ONE building with a total of 22 elevators, a turnstile, and advanced people flow solutions. Specifically, the building will feature 13 KONE Mini-Space high-rise passenger elevators operating at a speed of up to seven meters per second (1,600 feet per minute) and six KONE MonoSpace machine-room-less elevators. It will also be equipped with a 4,000-kg firefighting elevator and two heavy-duty KONE Transys freight and service elevators with capacities of up to 4,000kg.

The building is expected to be used daily by 1,800 people. With KONE's integrated people flow solutions for smart buildings, their journeys will be made smooth and secure. The KONE Turnstiles working together with the KONE Destination Control System will assign elevators at the point of entry at the building's smart lobby. KONE E-Link will enable the equipment to be monitored from a single location.

The ONE building is due to be completed at the end of 2021 and is a development of CA Immo, who are also the general contractors and investor for the project. The project architects are Meurer Generalplaner.

KONE booked the order in the third quarter of 2018.

For further information, please contact:

Hanna Rutanen, Director, External Communications, KONE Corporation, tel. +358 41 5071361, media@kone.com (mailto:media@kone.com)

Read more

KONE UltraRope(R) is an ultra-light elevator hoisting technology that enables elevator travel heights of up to one kilometer (3,300 feet). Thanks to its carbon fiber core surrounded by a high-friction coating, it provides unrivalled eco-efficiency, reliability and durability while improving elevator performance.

KONE UltraRope (https://www.kone-major-projects.com/high-rise-solutions/ultrarope.aspx)

KONE JumpLift is a self-climbing elevator that improves jobsite safety and construction efficiency by enhancing the flow of people at a construction site. Located in the building's permanent hoistways, KONE JumpLift elevators are capable of moving workers and materials much faster than the traditional external hoist.

KONE JumpLift (https://www.kone-major-projects.com/high-rise-solutions/jumplift.aspx)

