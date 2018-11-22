

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Thursday despite Wall Street regaining its footing overnight after a two-day slide.



Chinese shares fell slightly as investors looked ahead to a crucial meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump at a G20 meeting in Argentina later this month.



The benchmark Shanghai Composite index dropped 0.23 percent to 2,645.43 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.18 percent to close at 26,019.41.



Japanese shares advanced, with a relatively cheaper yen supporting underlying sentiment ahead of holidays in Japan and the U.S. The Nikkei average gained 139.01 points or 0.65 percent to 21,646.55, while the broader Topix index closed 0.81 percent higher at 1,628.96.



Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Japan's largest bank, dropped 1.4 percent. The New York Times reported that U.S. prosecutors are investigating the bank's systems on suspicion of breaking anti-money-laundering regulations involving North Korea. Energy major Inpex Corp lost 2.6 percent.



In economic news, overall nationwide consumer prices in Japan rose an annual 1.4 percent in October, a government report showed. That was in line with expectations and up from 1.2 percent in September.



Australian shares rose sharply as mining and energy stocks recovered from recent sell-offs. Investors also cheered Moody's comments that Australian corporates will benefit from modest earnings growth in 2019.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index ended up 48.50 points or 0.86 percent at 5,691.30 to snap a four-session losing streak. The broader All Ordinaries index climbed 48.20 points or 0.84 percent to 5,770.30.



Mining heavyweights BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto ended mixed even as base metal prices gained ground on dollar weakness.



Mining infrastructure services provider Mineral Resources soared 26.6 percent after it signed a deal to sell a 50 percent interest in its Wodgina lithium project in Western Australia to U.S. major Albemarle Corp for US$1.15 billion.



Woodside Petroleum, Santos and Origin Energy rose 1-2 percent after oil prices jumped on Wednesday on expectations of a production cut at a meeting of major oil producers early next month.



Banks ANZ, Commonwealth and NAB rose between 0.8 percent and 1.3 percent.



Seoul stocks fell for a third straight session as investors adopted a cautious stance amid mounting uncertainty about global growth. The benchmark Kospi slid 6.60 points or 0.32 percent to finish at 2,069.95.



Automakers paced the decliners, with Hyundai Motor and its affiliate Kia Motors ending down around 5 percent. Tech heavyweight Samsung Electronics inched up 0.8 percent and chipmaker SK Hynix advanced 1.8 percent.



New Zealand shares finished modestly higher after seven straight sessions of losses. The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 30.76 points or 0.35 percent to 8,703.16, led by consumer staple stocks. A2 Milk jumped 5 percent and Synlait Milk rallied 3.5 percent.



Overnight, U.S. stocks closed mostly higher as upbeat earnings news from retailers helped spur some bargain hunting after two days of heavy sell-off.



The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.9 percent and the S&P 500 added 0.3 percent, while the Dow ended on a flat note.



