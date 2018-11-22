Global Leaders in Oncology Convene at The Economist Events' War on Cancer 2018 to Explore the Technological Revolution and the Future of Patient Engagement

LONDON, November 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The Economist Events' fourth annual War on Cancer 2018, held in London on November 20th, was host to high profile leaders, industry representatives and policymakers in oncology globally. Discussions at the summit this year were focused around new technologies in cancer care and how to utilise data efficiently.
The event, which included panels, interviews and the presentation of initial research findings from the cancer preparedness index which is being produced by The Economist Intelligence Unit, offered thought-provoking, data and technology focused commentary on the current and future outlook of cancer care. Topics covered included: the promises and pitfalls of patient access to data, the power of online platforms and demographic divides and breakthrough therapies and the technology for treatment in 2020.
Key speakers at the summit included:
- Chris Fearne, Deputy prime minister and minister of health, Malta
- Liz Barrett, Chief executive officer, Novartis Oncology
- Suzanne Wait, Managing director, The Health Policy Partnership
- Giske Ursin, Director, Norwegian Cancer Registry
- Szabolcs Nagy, Co-founder, chief executive, Turbine
- Dan Simpson, Co-founder, CODE Initiative
- Neil Bacon, President and CEO, ICHOM
- Tim Williams, Co-founder & CEO, My Clinical Outcomes
- Shafi Ahmed, Chief medical officer, Medical Realities
- Mark Lee, Senior vice president, head of personalized health care, Roche
- Sarunas Narbutas, President, Lithuanian Cancer Patient Coalition and co-founder, Youth Cancer Europe
- Andrew Sewell, Distinguished research professor, Cardiff University School of Medicine
- Bryan Deane, Head of product & process innovation, Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry
- Jonathan Pearce, Regional Director Europe, Lymphoma Coalition Europe
- Mark Haefele, Chief investment officer, UBS Global Wealth Management and chair, UBS Global Investment Committee
- Ricky Sharma, Chair of radiation oncology, University College London
- Sukhveer Singh, Vice-president and general manager, oncology continuum solutions, Varian Medical Systems
- Mark Gooding, Chief scientist, Mirada Medical
- Sarah Davis, Artist
- Dieter Deswarte, Documentary filmmaker
- Deborah James, Host, You, Me and the Big C
- Lauren Mahon, Host, You, Me and the Big C
- Liselott Blixt, Chair, health and senior citizen's committee, and member of parliament, Denmark
- Mitesh Patel, Medical director, Aetna International
- Markus Kosch, Global Lead Immuno-oncology, Kidney and Lung Cancer, Pfizer
- Alan Lovell, Senior associate, health policy and clinical evidence, The Economist Intelligence Unit
Tweet via @EconomistEvents WaronCancer
Press enquiries
Rachael Alisedaghat
Email: alisedaghat@consilium-comms.com
Tel: +44-(0)-20-3709-5700
Event sponsors
Research sponsors: Novartis, Pfizer, Roche
Silver sponsors: AbbVie, Takeda
Host sponsor: Elekta
Video sponsor: Philips
For general queries or further information about the event please call +44-(0)-20-7576-8118 or e-mail events@economist.com
About The Economist Events
The Economist Events' philosophy is to tackle issues with a forward-looking, uniquely global perspective. We aim to create events for the intellectually curious: people who enjoy ideas and who are passionate about the issues that define our world. Attend our events: https://events.economist.com
About Consilium Strategic Communications
Consilium Strategic Communications is a global leader in strategic healthcare communications advisory with offices in London and across the US. Consilium's highly-skilled team provides strategic, long-term advice to healthcare companies, Boards, senior decision makers and executives on critical communications programmes and stakeholder challenges. The Company has established deep knowledge across all areas of the global healthcare sector through broad experience in representing international clients spanning the Fortune 500, FTSE100, FTSEurofirst 300 and FTSE250, through to discrete specialist reputation management.