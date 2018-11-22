TYROLIT and Asahi in New Business Alliance

SCHWAZ, Austria, November 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Thetwo leading manufacturers of high-precision grinding tools extend their product portfolio for the electronics, bearing and gearing industry by forming a business alliance in Europe and Asia.

Through a strategic business alliance, between the globally operating TYROLIT group and the Asahi Diamond group, both industrial companies are extending their assortment with selected product ranges in Europe and Asia respectively. Customers as well as both companies will profit economically and logistically from created synergies and the complimentary know-how.

As one of the leading solutions providers for grinding tools, TYROLIT's aim is to offer as comprehensive a product portfolio as possible for a variety of industries. By distributing Asahi grinding tools for processing electronic parts, TYROLIT is able to expand the market presence considerably in the semiconductor and electronics industry. Asahi is one of Asia's leading providers in this industry.

In the bearing and gearing industry, TYROLIT additionally expands the assortment by adding selected Asahi dressing tools. For customers in Europe, TYROLIT will be a one-stop shop for any and all products necessary for the grinding and dressing process in these industries.

At the same time, the Asahi Diamond group is strengthening its leading market presence in the bearing and gearing industry in Asia by supplementing their portfolio with selected conventional grinding tools from TYROLIT. This gives the Japanese industrial group access to about 100 years' worth of TYROLIT knowledge in the development of high-precision grinding tools.

In early November, the business alliance was officially announced during JIMTOF2018, the leading trade fair for the tool industry in Tokyo. There the extended TYROLIT product portfolio was presented to a wider professional audience for the first time.

The TYROLIT Group

TYROLIT is one of the world's leading manufacturers of grinding and dressing tools as well as a system provider in the construction industry. Since 1919, TYROLIT stands for products of the highest quality, innovation and service strength. The Tyrolean family-owned business - a part of the Swarovski Group - is located in Schwaz (Austria), has more than 4,300 employees at 26 production sites in 11 countries and manufactures around 80,000 different products in its four business divisions. In 2017, the TYROLIT group generated 670 million euro in revenue.

TheAsahi Diamond Group

The Asahi Diamond Group is a global manufacturer of diamond and CBN tools and market leader in Japan for super abrasives. Since 1937, the group has leveraged its technological capabilities acquired over the years to consistently supply tools that meet the demand for greater speed and greater precision. With its over 2,100 employees the Asahi Diamond group produces and sells tools in 13 countries around the world, and offers diamond and CBN tools for the electronics and semiconductor industry, transportation, the manufacturing industry, the stone and construction industry and many more industries. In the past fiscal year, the Asahi Diamond group generated 45.46 billion yen.

