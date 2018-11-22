sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 22.11.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 600 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

17,138 Euro		+0,092
+0,54 %
WKN: A2JHMB ISIN: GB00BF4HYT85 Ticker-Symbol: GEB 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BANK OF GEORGIA GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BANK OF GEORGIA GROUP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BANK OF GEORGIA GROUP PLC
BANK OF GEORGIA GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BANK OF GEORGIA GROUP PLC17,138+0,54 %