Tbilisi, Georgia and Tokyo, Japan, Nov 22, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - JCB International Co., Ltd., the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., and Bank of Georgia, the leading bank in Georgia, are proud to announce that Bank of Georgia has started to accept JCB Cards across the country.Bank of Georgia, the largest bank of the country by assets, has begun to service JCB Cards in its merchant network, which is one of the largest in Georgia with 279 branches, 13,000 Point of Sales (POS) terminals, which covers one third of the country's total number of POS terminals, and the country's largest ATM network comprising 856 ATMs. Bank of Georgia supports society in building a successful future through expertise and dedication.JCB is the only international payments brand originated in Japan, one of the major international payments brands, which continues its global extension. There are more than 117 million JCB cardholders in the world, and JCB cards are accepted at 30 million associated merchants.Takashi Suetsugu, the General Director of JCB International (Eurasia) LLC commented: "We are delighted to announce that Bank of Georgia, the biggest bank, with a reliable and stable reputation, has started to accept JCB Cards in Georgia. When extending its business activity globally, JCB chooses the leaders in acquiring, and Bank of Georgia with its focus on constant innovation, aligns perfectly with our values for providing customers with reliable and modern customer experiences."Georgia is one of the most favored countries for Asian tourists in the Caucasian region, and we believe that JCB Card acceptance in Georgia will attract more tourists from Japan, China, South Korea, Thailand and other Asian countries, where, many JCB Card are issued. Georgia is also a popular destination for Russian tourists, and as the number of Russian JCB cardholders grows continuously, day by day, we hope that in cooperation with Bank of Georgia we will create a more comfortable and hospitable environment for Russian JCB cardholders too".CEO Bank of Georgia, Kaha Kiknavelidze commented: "We are pleased to announce that Bank of Georgia, in cooperation with one of the major international card brand, JCB, is the first JCB card acquiring bank in Georgia. We are happy that our merchant customers will be able to serve JCB International payment card members across the country which will give them the opportunity to make payments comfortably, and we are happy that we became a JCB partner, with 117 million JCB cards in over 190 countries and territories, accepted at 30 million associated merchants".About JCBJCB is a major global payment brand and a leading payment card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase merchant coverage and card member base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to provide responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.ru.jcb/ru/ or www.global.jcb/en/Contact :Kumiko KidaJCB Co., Ltd.Corporate CommunicationsTel: +81 3 5778 8353Email: jcb-pr@info.jcb.co.jpAbout Bank of GeorgiaJSC Bank of Georgia is the leading Georgian bank with a market share of 34.5% (based on total assets), 33.0% (based on total loans) and 34.0% (based on client deposits). The Bank offers a broad range of retail banking, corporate banking and investment management services. As of 30 June 2018, Bank of Georgia served approximately 2.4 million client accounts through one of the largest distribution networks in Georgia, with 279 branches, the country's largest ATM network, comprising 856 ATMs, 2,955 Express pay (self-service) terminals and a full-service remote banking platform and a modern call center. For more information about Bank of Georgia, please visit http://bankofgeorgia.ge.ContactNino PhophkhadzeBank of GeorgiaMedia relations officer | | Communications DepartmentTel: +995 32 2444 444Email: nphophkhadze@bog.geSource: JCBCopyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.