22.11.2018 | 10:17
Sveriges Riksbank: Result of Riksbank reversed auctions SEK bonds

Auction date2018-11-22Loan1047Coupon5.00 %ISIN-codeSE0001149311Maturity2020-12-01Tendered volume, SEK mln500 +/- 250Volume offered, SEK mln1,250Volume bought, SEK mln750Number of bids3Number of accepted bids2Average yield-0.449 %Lowest accepted yield-0.449 %Highest yield-0.449 %% accepted at lowest yield100.00

Auction date2018-11-22
Loan1059
Coupon1.00 %
ISIN-codeSE0007125927
Maturity2026-11-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln500 +/- 250
Volume offered, SEK mln1,600
Volume bought, SEK mln500
Number of bids5
Number of accepted bids1
Average yield0.368 %
Lowest accepted yield0.368 %
Highest yield0.368 %
% accepted at lowest yield100.00


© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)