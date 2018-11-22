Andy Ahn Head of Marketing, Suprema Inc. Email: andyahn@suprema.co.kr

SEOUL, KOREA, Nov 22, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - Suprema, Inc., a leading global provider of biometrics and security solutions, today announced that it has been recognized as one of the top 50 largest security companies in the A&S 2018 Security 50 rankings. Suprema has been ranked in the Security 50 for consecutive years since 2011 and is the only dedicated biometrics company in the 2018 rankings.The Security 50 by A&S magazine is an annual ranking of publicly-listed physical security manufacturers around the globe solely based on financial performance and sales revenue. In the ranking, companies' business ranging from entry systems & home automation, video surveillance, intrusion detection and integrated security solutions.In the 2018 Security 50 rankings, Suprema is the only dedicated biometrics company among its peers in the 'Entry Systems and Home Automation Group.' Suprema ranked after multi-national entry system providers including Assa Abloy and Allegion."We are honored to be recognized as one of the key players in the security industry by listing our name on the prestigious 2018 Security 50 rankings. We would accept this honor as testament to our dedication in delivering innovative products and solutions to the global physical security market.," said Young S. Moon, CEO at Suprema."When it comes to biometrics, the market focus is shifting rapidly from technological advances to user convenience while user acceptance is rapidly growing with the widespread use of convergence devices. As credential management and interoperability became more important, we will put more effort on delivering the most trusted identity management solutions, while offering market-leading biometric technologies," said Young S. Moon, CEO at Suprema.About SupremaSuprema is a leading global provider of biometrics and security technology. By combining world renowned biometric algorithms with superior engineering, Suprema continually develops industry leading products and solutions. Suprema's extensive portfolio range includes biometric access control systems, time & attendance solutions, fingerprint live scanners, mobile authentication solutions and embedded fingerprint modules. Suprema has a worldwide sales network in over 130 countries and is one of the world's Top 50 security companies (in sales,as ranked in A&S Security 50, 2010-2018). For more information, please visit www.supremainc.com.Source: SupremaContact:Copyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.