

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks fell on Thursday, as the dollar dipped against the euro in muted trade amid the Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S.



Oil prices resumed declines and trade tensions persisted ahead of Trump-Xi meeting later this month, keeping investors nervous.



The benchmark DAX was down 67 points or 0.60 percent at 11,177 in opening deals after rallying 1.6 percent the previous day.



Export-driven automakers BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen fell around 1 percent.



Banks declined, with Commerzbank losing 2.2 percent and Deutsche Bank declining 1.8 percent.



Tech stocks were also coming under selling pressure once again, with Dialogue Semiconductor falling 2.3 percent.



