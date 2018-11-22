Zenith Marketing are delighted to announce the arrival of the Irish Loyalty Awards, a new awards programme which has been developed specifically for the Irish market with the goal of becoming the premier platform for excellence and achievement in the loyalty industry for Irish companies. The Awards programme was officially launched yesterday Tuesday 20th November and key loyalty stakeholders attended, to learn more about this exciting initiative.

The new Awards will be supported by Visa, the leading global payments technology company, which has been announced as lead sponsor. Visa is helping to transform the loyalty landscape in Ireland with its Card Linked Offers platform which is now available to anybody with a Visa debit card issued by an Irish bank. With Visa debit, credit and prepaid cards accounting for more than €1 in every €3 of Irish consumer spending, Visa is able to deliver unrivalled insights to banks and retailers, enabling them to attract new customers, as well as reward existing loyal customers.

Commenting at the Awards launch, Philip Konopik, Ireland Country Manager, Visa, said "We're delighted to support the inaugural Irish Loyalty Rewards. In an increasingly competitive business environment, loyalty is key for any organisation's long-term success, and we are looking forward to celebrating the innovative programmes that Irish companies of all sizes are operating to retain, grow and expand their customer bases. We have seen through the success of our Card Linked Offers platform that a one-size-fits-all approach to loyalty is no longer sufficient as consumers increasingly demand ever greater personalisation and seamless shopping experiences

The Awards will recognise SMEs and blue-chip brands across all sectors that are building lasting and profitable relationships with their customers through loyalty. Applications are welcomed from all companies irrespective of size or profile. Entries are now open, and more information and application forms can be found on www.irishloyaltyawards.ie.

We are also delighted to welcome on board category sponsors, Pure Loyalty, WIN WIN and Axa Insurance.

Over the last number of years we have seen great loyalty programmes emerge and transform business, by engaging a significant amount of expertise and ingenuity. Never has there been a better time to recognise such leaders and innovative initiatives in the industry. The black-tie Awards ceremony will take place on the 28th March at the intercontinental Hotel, Dublin to celebrate the Irish rising stars of Irish loyalty.

