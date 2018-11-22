The subsidy for solar schemes approved between 2012 and 2024, and that will be not completed by March, may be reduced to ¥21/kWh. The proposal is expected to affect projects with a combined capacity of more than 20 GW.Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) has proposed considerably reducing the feed-in tariff for large-scale PV projects approved between 2012 and 2014 that will not reach completion by March next year. The Japan Photovoltaic Energy Association told pv magazine more than 20 GW of solar projects which are entitled to a ¥40 ($0.35), ¥36 and ¥32/kWh FIT may be affected, ...

