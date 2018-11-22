

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Danish consumer confidence eased for a fifth straight month to its lowest level in nearly two years, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Thursday.



The consumer confidence index dropped to 4.3 from 5.1 in October. The latest reading was the lowest since December 2016, when the score was -0.3.



The indicator peaked at 10.6 in June and has been easing thereafter.



In November, households' assessed their personal financial situation today as better than it was a year ago and expect it to improve in the next 12 months.



However, consumers' view on the country's present and future economic situation weakened significantly.



Households' pessimism regarding making large purchases eased slightly in November.



