

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks fell on Thursday as concerns surrounding Brexit and Centrica's disappointing trading update prompted traders to book some profits after sharp gains in the previous session.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 76 points or 1.08 percent at 6,973 in opening deals after rallying 1.5 percent in the previous session.



Centrica shares slumped 8 percent. The owner of British Gas said it has lost 372,000 home energy customers in the four months to the end of October.



Volatility in base metal prices pulled down mining stocks, with Antofagasta, Anglo American and Glencore falling 2-3 percent.



Water company Severn Trent dropped 2.7 percent. After a strong first-half, the company said it remained on track for its biggest year of capital spend in a decade.



Hill & Smith Holdings, a supplier of infrastructure products and galvanizing services, rallied 2 percent after reporting higher underlying operating profit and revenues in the four months to October 31.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX