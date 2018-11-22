The share capital of Genmab A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 23 November 2018 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0010272202 ----------------------------------------------------------- Name: Genmab ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 61,489,983 shares (DKK 61,489,983) ----------------------------------------------------------- Change: 7,588 shares (DKK 7,588) ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 61,497,571 shares (DKK 61,497,571) ----------------------------------------------------------- Subscription prices: · 5,000 shares at DKK 174.00 · 500 shares at DKK 225.30 · 850 shares at DKK 225.90 · 500 shares at DKK 234.75 · 88 shares at DKK 337.40 · 150 shares at DKK 466.20 · 500 shares at DKK 636.50 ----------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 ----------------------------------------------------------- Short name: GEN ----------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 11143 ----------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Morten Østergaard, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=700583