SRV Yhtiöt Oyj: SRV to build Espoonlahti metro station and bus terminal for West Metro

SRV GROUP PLC INVESTOR NEWS 22 NOVEMBER 2018 12.00 EET

SRV to build Espoonlahti metro station and bus terminal for West Metro

SRV and Länsimetro Oy have signed the construction agreement for Espoonlahti metro station and bus terminal. The project's total value will be approximately EUR 48 million. The station will be built as a project management contract. Work on Espoonlahti metro station will start in December 2018, while construction is due to end and commissioning to begin in summer 2022. The competitive tendering of Espoonlahti station is the latest in the second phase of the West Metro.

"The construction agreement consists of the underground station, the Espoonlahdentori and Solmutori entrances, the bus terminal in connection with the Lippulaiva shopping centre and a maintenance tunnel with station-related connecting tunnels. With this site, we have the opportunity to show our know-how in the management and implementation of demanding contracts," says SRV Unit Director Antti Raunemaa.

Espoonlahti metro station is a natural continuation to SRV's other metro projects. In 2016, Koivusaari metro station, which SRV also implemented as a project management contract, was completed. SRV has previously implemented on the West Metro the excavation and reinforcement of the Otaniemi and Kaitaa station and rail tunnels.

