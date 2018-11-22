Beauty & Personal Care Products Market Worth $716.6 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, November 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global beauty and personal care products market size is anticipated to reach USD 716.6 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, registering a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. Growing preference for natural and organic personal care (NOPC) products, increasing adoption of Augmented Reality (AR) in the beauty industry, growing demand for anti - aging products, and increasing popularity of men's grooming products are some of the key factors that are expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg )

AR uses face and skin - mapping technology to show how products would look on individual consumers before they purchase them. Thus, they need not visit a physical store nor try the products on, thus saving time and making purchase process more convenient.

Growing awareness about health, wellness, and personal grooming and appearance among men is projected to account for a rise in the demand for men's grooming products. This, in turn, is expected to boost the growth of the market over the forecast period. A variety of men's toiletries are now available in the market, such as deodorants, hair care, and skin care products, and bath and shower products. Furthermore, the skin care/sun care product segment expanded at a moderate CAGR from 2014 to 2017 owing to increasing aging population and growing awareness about advantages of using anti - aging products.

The Asia Pacific market accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017. It is expected to witness a significant gain in revenue share over the forecast period on account of its large population and the popularity of the e - commerce distribution channel across various industries in this region. Additionally, Japan, China, and India are expected to be the key contributors to the growth of the organic products segment in the region over the forecast period.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Beauty and Personal Care Products Market Analysis Report By Product (Makeup & Cosmetics, Skin Care, Hair Care), By Distribution Channel, By Type (Vegan, Organic, Inorganic), And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025"at:https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/beauty-personal-care-products-market

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

The demand for the beauty and personal care products market is expected to increase owing to rising aging population and growing consciousness to maintain youthful skin and a good appearance. The skin care/sun care segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period

The U.S., China , Japan , India , and Mexico are expected to witness considerable growth over the forecast period owing to robust industrial development and extensive urbanization

, , , and are expected to witness considerable growth over the forecast period owing to robust industrial development and extensive urbanization The key players in this market include Avon Products, Inc.; Beiersdorf AG; Coty Inc.; Kao Corporation; L'occitane International S.A.; L'Oréal Group; Procter & Gamble; Mary Kay Inc.; Shiseido Company, Limited; Unilever Revlon, Inc.; and The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Micro and Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market - The global micro & mechanized irrigation systems market size was estimated at USD 8.15 billion in 2015.

The global micro & mechanized irrigation systems market size was estimated at in 2015. Agricultural Robots Market - The global agricultural robots market size was valued at USD 1.05 billion in 2015.

The global agricultural robots market size was valued at in 2015. Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market - The global Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) market size was valued at USD 5.23 billion in 2015.

The global Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) market size was valued at in 2015. Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market - The global Industrial Internet of Thing (IIoT) market size was valued at USD 109.28 billion in 2016.

Grand View Research has segmented the global beauty and personal care products market on the basis of product, distribution channel, type, and region.

Beauty and Personal Care Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2014 - 2025) Skin Care/ Sun Care Hair Care Makeup & Color Cosmetic Products Deodorants/Fragrances Others

Beauty and Personal Care Products Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2014 - 2025) Direct Selling Hypermarkets & Retail Chains E - commerce Specialty Stores Others

Beauty and Personal Care Products Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2014 - 2025) Vegan Organic Inorganic

Beauty and Personal Care Products Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Asia Pacific China Japan India South America Brazil Columbia Middle East & Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia



Explore the BI enabled intuitive market research database,Grand View Compass, by Grand View Research, Inc.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. The company provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com