

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks fell on Thursday as the dollar weakened for a second straight session after a recent rally.



With the U.S. markets closed for the Thanksgiving holiday and concerns about the Italian budget standoff easing slightly, investors looked ahead to next week's G20 summit and the weekend EU summit on Brexit for directional cues.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was down 0.9 percent at 351.84 in opening deals after climbing 1.1 percent in the previous session.



The German DAX fell over 1 percent, France's CAC 40 index shed 0.9 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 1.1 percent.



Centrica shares slumped 8 percent in London. The owner of British Gas said it has lost 372,000 home energy customers in the four months to the end of October.



Volatility in base metal prices pulled down mining stocks, with Antofagasta, Anglo American and Glencore falling 2-3 percent.



Banks were broadly lower, with Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale losing 1-2 percent.



Export-driven automakers BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen fell around 1 percent in Frankfurt.



Retailer Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. dropped 0.6 percent. The company announced that its U.S. bedding chain Mattress Firm, Inc. has emerged from bankruptcy.



On the data front, France's manufacturing confidence increased in November after easing in the previous two months, figures from the statistical office INSEE showed.



The corresponding index rose to 105 from 104 in October. Economists had expected the reading to remain unchanged.



