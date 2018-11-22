Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 21-November-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 367.95p INCLUDING current year revenue 374.75p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 363.81p INCLUDING current year revenue 370.61p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---