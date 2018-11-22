On November 21, 2018, A1M Pharma AB published its interim report for the third quarter of 2018 with information on the company's financial situation. The current rules of First North state that a listed company can be given observation status if any circumstance exists that results in material adverse uncertainty in respect of the company's financial situation. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares in A1M Pharma AB (A1M, ISIN code SE0009973357, order book ID 93181) will be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Karin Ydén or Tobias Ställborn, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB