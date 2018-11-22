Baltic RE Group, AS agreed on long term portfolio loan facility for Eur 35.3 million with Luminor Bank, AS

Moreover, the Loan can also be used for the purchase of minority holdings held in Company's subsidiaries (up to the amount 900'000,-).
The maturity of the above mentioned loan is 5 years with monthly repayment in accordance with 20 year schedule.
With Luminor Bank a positive sharing of objectives and a qualitative and prudential approach to the real estate market was found. Baltic RE Group, AS is proud to announce this new strategic partnership that will support the Company in its development strategies for years to come.
About Baltic RE Group, AS
Baltic RE Group, AS business lines are purchase and sale of real estate, its lease and management. The holding is the largest lessor of all-purpose high quality commercial areas with state-of-the-art facilities in Old Riga. Baltic RE Group, AS is investing in the Baltics with a long-term view, highly specific vision and a non-speculative approach for the creation of sustainable value.
For more information, please visit - http://www.balticregroup.com
Dina Abaja
Member of the Board, authorized person
Phone: +371 27832796
E-mail:dina.abaja@balticregroup.com