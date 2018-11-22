Baltic RE Group, AS agreed on long term portfolio loan facility for Eur 35.3 million with Luminor Bank, AS

On 22 November 2018 Baltic RE Group, AS (the Company) is planning to sign a new loan agreement for an amount up to Eur 35'300'000,- with Luminor Bank AS, destined to the immediate repayment of the outstanding exposure with ABLV Bank, AS in liquidation and for the early redemption of the Company bonds (Securities ISIN code LV0000802197) listed on Nasdaq Baltic Bond List (up to the amount of Eur 4'100'000,-), on which the Company's Board shall take the necessary decision on relevant redemption date in the close future, in compliance with the provision of the Prospectus.

Moreover, the Loan can also be used for the purchase of minority holdings held in Company's subsidiaries (up to the amount 900'000,-).

The maturity of the above mentioned loan is 5 years with monthly repayment in accordance with 20 year schedule.

With Luminor Bank a positive sharing of objectives and a qualitative and prudential approach to the real estate market was found. Baltic RE Group, AS is proud to announce this new strategic partnership that will support the Company in its development strategies for years to come.

About Baltic RE Group, AS



Baltic RE Group, AS business lines are purchase and sale of real estate, its lease and management. The holding is the largest lessor of all-purpose high quality commercial areas with state-of-the-art facilities in Old Riga. Baltic RE Group, AS is investing in the Baltics with a long-term view, highly specific vision and a non-speculative approach for the creation of sustainable value.

For more information, please visit - http://www.balticregroup.com

Dina Abaja

Member of the Board, authorized person

Phone: +371 27832796

E-mail:dina.abaja@balticregroup.com