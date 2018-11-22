

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices resumed declines on Thursday, as signs of rising crude supplies combined with worries over slackening global growth overshadowed expectations that producer club OPEC will soon cut supply to prevent oversupply.



Global benchmark Brent crude fell 1.1 percent to $62.80 a barrel in European trade, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures were down 1 percent at $54.05 a barrel.



The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a weekly report on Wednesday that U.S. commercial crude oil inventories rose by 4.9 million barrels to 446.91 million barrels in the week ending Nov. 16, rising for the ninth straight week. That was the highest level since December 2017.



Fearing a glut, OPEC and its allies are considering cutting or adjusting production as needed to balance the market.



A consensus among the group members to restore stability in energy markets is likely when they meet in Vienna, Austria on December 6.



However, Saudi Arabia may find it harder to act to support prices, after U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday praised the country for helping him keep oil prices down. Trump added that without those efforts, 'oil prices would go through the roof'.



