Hamad Bin Khalifa University Becomes First University in the Middle East Region to Partner With edX.org and Offer Online Courses

Partnership with leading nonprofit online learning platform grants global access to unique programs

Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), a Qatar Foundation institution that specializes in higher education, and edX , the non-profit online learning platform founded by Harvard and MIT, have signed an agreement that will position the University as the first in the Middle East to provide interdisciplinary courses through the online platform. The courses will be accessible to millions of students around the world.

Dr. Ahmad M. Hasnah, president of HBKU, and Dr. Anant Agarwal, founder and CEO of edX and MIT professor, announced the partnership at an official signing ceremony in the city of Boston in the United States. The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the edX Global Forum, held from November 15 to 16. The annual gathering brings together edX's partner network of senior leaders and digital learning innovators from the world's leading universities and organizations to share knowledge, exchange ideas and collectively design the future of education.

Speaking at the signing, Dr. Hasnah said: "We invite students from across the globe to take advantage of innovative ways of accessing knowledge, both of which will provide an unprecedented opportunity for working professionals to advance their careers."

"With innovation being a key objective of HBKU, we believe that this partnership with edX will enable us to bridge knowledge dissemination and allow the global community to benefit from unique offerings, which complement existing programs on the edX learning platform and remain mindful of pressing global challenges. As an ever-evolving sector, education has in recent years taken on new forms that go beyond the limitations of the conventional classroom setting. Our edX offerings are a manifestation of the University's lifelong commitment to innovative academic approaches that transcend geographical boundaries."

"We are honored to welcome Hamad Bin Khalifa University to the edX global partner community," said edX CEO and MIT Professor Anant Agarwal. "Both edX and HBKU share a mission to increase access to high-quality education for all learners, everywhere, in fields that tackle the challenges society faces at a global level. These include the need to identify new and innovative ways to provide sustainable energy, which is addressed in HBKU's Professional Certificate program. It was a delight to host Dr. Hasnah at our Global Forum this year and we look forward to furthering our partnership in the future."

HBKU's agreement with edX underscores its commitment to pursuing local and international collaborations to promote a truly global educational experience and breaks down academic silos. Through its various strategic partnerships, the University aims to make quality academic research programs and courses accessible to students in Qatar and the rest of the world.

The first program "Solar Energy in Hot Desert Climates" offered by HBKU on the edX platform focuses on advancing sustainable energy and combating global warming.

"This program reflects HBKU's commitment to addressing local grand challenges that have a global impact. The launch of this program is timely and responds to the urgency called by the recent UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report which highlighted the need to limit global warming to 1.5°C compared to 2°C," said Dr. Hasnah.

Prospective students can now enroll for HBKU's Professional Certificate program on edX, which will commence on January 7, 2019. The programs consist of two MOOCs: 'Solar Resource Assessment in Desert Climates' and 'Using Photovoltaic Technology in Desert Climates'. It will focus on solar resource estimation and PV solar cell and module design for hot and dusty climates, assisting solar engineers, investors and energy policymakers to understand and mitigate the technical issues associated with solar energy production in desert environments. Professional Certificate programs on edX are a series of courses designed by industry leaders and top universities to build and enhance critical professional skills needed to succeed in today's most in-demand fields.

