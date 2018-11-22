SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global CAM Software Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181122005152/en/

Global CAM Software Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Predicting your ROI is possible once you have access to the specific knowledge and directions towards creating that perfect procurement strategy that promises maximized ROI. This procurement market research report has highlighted the critical cost drivers and other category enablers that are responsible for driving the growth as well as altering the cost structure of the CAM Software market. Request a Free Sample Report to get more insights into other factors that play key roles in creating a cost-effective procurement strategy.

According to this procurement market research report, business enterprises are increasing their adoption of CAX technologies such as CAD, CAE, and FEA that enable the conversion of design data into the final product output. This is driving the demand of the CAM software category. Additionally, incorporation of newer features to improve functionality and launch of newer versions of this CAM software to increase affordability and mobility are contributing to the category demand growth. Get customized guidance on creating a risk-free and a cost-effective category management strategy that is functionally aligned to this market.

"Suppliers must be assessed based on their data management capabilities as it enables them to integrate the CAM software application with integrated product data management tools," says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora.

In-depth research of the CAM Software market has revealed factors which will have a prominent effect on the growth of this market and will simultaneously guide the buyers and the suppliers in shaping their procurement strategy:

Spend budget is likely to grow at an average of 6.75% during the forecast period

IT, cybersecurity, and rising labor costs will have the highest business impact

Purchase the full reportto unlock your full market potential.

SpendEdge is now offering limited-time discounts on report purchases. Buy two reports and get the third one for free

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the information technology category provide detailed information on the major costs and volume drivers that impact category growth. Such information will help procurement managers as well as the suppliers to determine the total cost of ownership and change their procurement strategies accordingly. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports provide insights into the sustainability and procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: CAM Software market

Cost-saving opportunities

Supplier side levers

Buyer side levers

Quantifying cost-saving opportunities

Interested to know more about the scope of our reports? Download a FREE sample

Best practices

Procurement excellence best practices

Procurement best practices

Sustainability practices

Want customized information? Get in touch

Category pricing insights

Total cost of ownership analysis

Overview of pricing models

Comparison of pricing models

To view this report's complete table of contents, Download a FREE sample

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, SpendEdge Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for multiple categories. Now access latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 7-day FREE trial now.

Related Reports:

Global Network Equipment Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Automation and Instrumentation Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181122005152/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us