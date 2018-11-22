WALLIX: WALLIX APPOINTS A NEW HR DIRECTOR AND RECRUITS 50 POSITIONS TO SUPPORT ITS GROWTH

WALLIX Group, the cyber security software publisher is launching a recruitment campaign to support its strong organic growth. To do so, the European privileged access management specialist has appointed Delphine Schoffler to the position of Human Resources Director. Her first task will be to strengthen the sales, marketing, R&D and innovation teams in France and internationally. This initiative is part of the "Ambition 21" strategic plan which aims to make WALLIX one of Europe's leading cyber security firms.



50 OPPORTUNITIES TO JOIN THE ADVENTURE

To achieve its goal of becoming one of Europe's leading cyber security firms and to support its expansion internationally, WALLIX is creating 50 new jobs and offering individuals who are passionate about what they do -from fresh graduates to seasoned experts- the opportunity to join an exhilarating technological and human adventure. WALLIX currently has 110 employees worldwide and plans to double its workforce by 2021.

Cyber security is at the heart of the digital transformation. Companies and organizations are required to comply with international regulations and must ensure the security of access to their IT infrastructure. Driven by this strong demand, WALLIX, which experienced a growth rate of 64% in its turnover internationally in the 1st half of 2018, is seeking candidates in France, Europe, EMEA and North America.

WALLIX is recruiting individuals who wish to play a full part in the business and grow with it. The posts to be filled include business developers, sales engineers, pre-sales engineers, cyber security and cryptology researchers, technical consultants, project leaders, IT developers and DevOps. WALLIX's positioning as a European cyber security expert and its presence internationally in a fast-growing sector are strengths in attracting these talents.

The openings (non-exhaustive list) can be viewed online on the company's website:

https://www.wallix.com/en/careers-cybersecurity/



DELPHINE SCHOFFLER, WALLIX'S NEW HR DIRECTOR

A graduate of HEC, Delphine Schoffler holds a Master in Employment Law and Labour Relations from the University of Paris II. She has worked for Exton Consulting, as a consultant and HR adviser for the firm, and for Boston Consulting Group as a Training and Career Development manager. Before joining WALLIX, Delphine created the HR department and managed the recruitment campaign for La Cité du Vin, inaugurated in Bordeaux in 2016.

Delphine Schoffler, WALLIX HR Director says "The candidates that will thrive at WALLIX are people with passion for what they do, who want to take part in a technological, and especially human adventure. "Wallixians" share common values of humanism, passion and the desire to win."





ABOUT WALLIX

A software company providing cyber security solutions, WALLIX Group is a European specialist in privileged account governance. In response to recent regulatory change (NIS/GDPR in Europe and OVIs in France) and the cyber security threats affecting all companies today, WALLIX's products and solutions help users protect their critical IT assets. The WALLIX Bastion secures access to servers, terminals and connected objects. It is the first market solution to have been awarded first-level security certification (CSPN) by France's National Cybersecurity Agency (ANSSI) and thus meets all of the criteria for regulatory compliance. The DataPeps solution protects corporate data by providing an end-to-end encryption software component in SaaS mode, enabling organizations to meet the requirements imposed under the GDPR.

WALLIX assists more than 570 companies and organizations in improving their access management every single day. Its solutions are marketed through a network of more than 130 resellers and trained and accredited integrators. Listed on Euronext under the code ALLIX, WALLIX Group is a leader on the PAM market with a strong presence throughout Europe and EMEA. Alain Afflelou, Dassault Aviation, Gulf Air, Maroc Telecom, McDonald's, Michelin, and PSA Peugeot-Citroën trust WALLIX to secure their information systems.

WALLIX Bastion was a winner at the 2016 Computing Security Awards and has been rated Best Buy by SC Magazine, as well as being named among the PAM leaders in the Product and Innovation categories of the KuppingerCole 2017 Leadership Compass report. The company is a member of Bpifrance Excellence, a champion of the Pôle Systematic Paris Region cluster and a founding member of the Hexatrust grouping of cyber security companies. In 2017, WALLIX Group was included in Forbes France's Futur40 ranking of fastest-growing listed companies, and has joined the Tech 40 index.

More information on www.wallix.com



ACTUS finance & communication

Investor relations

Natacha MORANDI

Tel. 01 53 67 36 94 / wallix@actus.fr



Press relations / Finance

Nicolas BOUCHEZ -

Tel. 01 53 67 36 74 / nbouchez@actus.fr

WALLIX

Press Relations

Joelle MONETTE

Tel. 01 81 69 93 65 / jmonette@walllix.com



------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-56076-pr_hr_wallix-22112018.pdf