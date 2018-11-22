Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 22, 2018) - On BNN Sat Nov. 24 & Sun Nov. 25, 2018 - BTV- Business Television finds out why Canadian cannabis companies are setting up shop abroad. Full Episode

C21 Investments Inc. (CSE: CXXI) - Bruce Campbell, President and Portfolio Manager at StoneCastle Investment Management weighs in on this profitable US focused cannabis company with sales projections of $100 million for 2019. See Feature

1933 Industries (CSE: TGIF) (OTCQB: TGIFF) - With big plans for expansion in Western US and Canada, BTV visits this established, licensed cannabis cultivator in Las Vegas. See Feature

GTEC Holdings Ltd. (TSXV: GTEC) - Like the Grey Goose of vodka, GTEC's attention is on creating vertically integrated, high-end quality cannabis products from seed to shelf. See Feature

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (TSXV: DMGI) - How do consumers know their cannabis products are safe as they go from grower to retailer? BTV finds out how DMG uses blockchain technology to solve this issue. See Feature

Captor Capital Corp. (CSE: CPTR) - With cannabis legalization opening up state by state, Captor is taking advantage by acquiring high quality, revenue generating assets. See Feature

BTV, a half-hour weekly investment program, profiles emerging companies across Canada and the US to bring investors information for their portfolio. With Hosts Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV interviews experts, top analysts, plus features companies at their location giving investors an insightful business perspective.

BTV BROADCAST TIMES:

CANADA: BNN - Saturday Nov. 24 @ 8:00pm EST, Sunday Nov. 25 @ 4:30pm EST

Bell Express Vu - Saturday Nov. 24 @ 8:00pm EST, Sunday Nov. 25 @ 4:30pm EST

Air Canada: TV Seatback: Business Channel

U.S. National:

Biz Television Network - Sun Dec. 2 @ 10:00pm & 4:30pm PST, Sat Dec. 8 @ 9:00pm PST

Submit a Company for upcoming BTV episodes:

Contact: (604) 664-7401 x3 info@b-tv.com

