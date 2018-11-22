

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices rose slightly on Thursday as the dollar weakened for the second day running on improved risk appetite and amid expectations of a slower pace of Fed rate hikes.



Spot gold rose 0.12 percent to $1,227.22 in European trade after hitting its highest level since Nov. 7 at $1,230.07 per ounce on Wednesday. U.S. gold futures were marginally higher at $1,228.30 per ounce.



The dollar extended losses from the previous session amid hopes that Italy and the European Commission would reach a compromise on a dispute over Italy's 2019 budget draft.



Cautious comments by Fed officials about a potential global slowdown and a mixed bag of U.S. data released overnight also added to the dollar's weakness.



Trade tensions remain heightened between the U.S. and China after the annual meeting of APEC leaders in Papua New Guinea ended Sunday without a formal joint statement for the first time in its 25-year history.



The risk of a no-deal Brexit is growing as U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May returns to Brussels for talks this weekend.



No one really knows what will come out of the upcoming meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 on December 1.



