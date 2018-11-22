Regulatory News:

Total (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) has entered into an agreement with Brazilian company Grupo Zema to acquire its fuel distribution company Zema Petróleo, its reseller and retailer arm Zema Diesel as well as its importation company Zema Importacao.

Zema Petróleo currently manages an extensive branded network of 280 dealer-operated service stations and several oil products and ethanol storage facilities, most of them located in the states of Minas Gerais, Goiás and Mato Grosso. It is also carrying a supply activity to third party retail stations in the same regions.

With this acquisition, Total is stepping into the largest South American market for the retail of fuels and into the worldwide second largest low-carbon biofuels market. The Group intends to expand its activities in the area with the objective to double the number of branded stations within 5 years, particularly throughout the Southeast and Central-West regions in Brazil.

""This acquisition is in line with our strategy to expand in large growing markets and in biofuels markets under our Climate roadmap commentedMomar Nguer, President Marketing Services and member of the Executive Committee at Total. "By entering the retail market today, Total is also confirming its long-term commitment to the Brazilian market. Driven by our dedication to our customers, we intend to bring our high-quality products, operational excellence and innovative offers services to the Brazilian customers."

The rebranding of the current 280 service stations will start in 2019 and new flagships stations will be open on selected locations. Total will offer Brazilian consumers and business customers the company's full lineup of fuels, including its Total Excellium premium fuel, high-tech lubricants and a broad range of products services.

This acquisition is subject to prior approval of the Brazilian competition authority.

About Total in Brazil

Total has been present in Brazil for over 30 years. The Group has more than 3,000 employees in the country and operates through five affiliates in the exploration production, gas, lubricants, chemicals and renewable energy segments. Total Exploration Production's portfolio currently includes 19 assets, located in the Campos, Santos, Barreirinhas, Ceará, Espírito Santo, Foz do Amazonas and Pelotas basins.

About Total

Total is a major energy player, which produces and markets fuels, natural gas and low-carbon electricity. Our 100,000 employees are committed to better energy that is safer, more affordable, cleaner and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, our ambition is to become the responsible energy major.

About Zema

Founded in 1923, in Araxá, in the state of Minas Gerais, Grupo Zema is one of the largest business corporates in Brazil. For over 15 years, it has been part of national and regional rankings of best companies to work for. Present in 10 Brazilian states and with approximately 5.300 employees, it operates in different fronts with emphasis on retail stores, furniture, appliance, clothing, vehicle dealers and financial services.

