EURid, the .eu and .?? registry manager, has announced the 5 winners for this year's highly anticipated .eu Web Awards competition.

The 2018 .eu Web Awards winners are:

Leaders Sorbum.eu (Lithuania)

Rising Stars Naturalself.eu (Belgium)

Laurels Fetfx.eu (Italy)

Better World Stardustproject.eu (Spain)

House of .eu Socialeurope.eu (United Kingdom)

Special Commendations Dodoni.eu (Greece) Macty.eu (Belgium)



"We are very excited about this year's .eu Web Awards winners. I know that the Jury had a very difficult time in coming to a decision, as all of the finalists were fantastic. This was the most competitive .eu Web Awards to date, so the winners should be very proud!", commented Giovanni Seppia, EURid External Relations Manager.

The 2018 .eu Web Awards competition recorded over 200 nominations with close to 10 000 votes during the nomination and voting period.

The winners were announced at the 2018 gala, which took place in Brussels, Belgium at the Theatre du Vaudeville on 21 November 2018. The gala also hosted spectacular performances from the London based band, Blue, in addition to Hungarian pianist and composer, Balázs Havasi.

Now that the 2018 .eu Web Awards winners are known, EURid turns its attention towards organizing a billboard campaign for each of the winners, as part of the 2018 prize package.

EURid would like to thank this year's participants and invite those who didn't make the cut to take part again next year.

Keep up with the 2018 .eu Web Awards on social media through the hashtag, #2018euWA and stay tuned for a video recap of the gala in addition to a photo library, which will be made available in the coming days on https://webawards.eurid.eu/.

Gain a deeper look at the 2018 .eu Web Awards finalists and winners through a special edition of our online magazine, the .eu Illustrated.

About EURid

EURid is the not-for-profit organisation that operates the .eu and .?? top-level domains, following a tender process and appointment by the European Commission. EURid has been certified for the ISO27001 security standard since 2013. EURid is also registered by the EU Eco-Management and Audit Scheme (EMAS). EURid has its headquarters in Brussels (Belgium), and regional offices in Pisa (Italy), Prague (the Czech Republic) and Stockholm (Sweden). More information at: www.eurid.eu.

