Underfill Dispenser Market to Expand With a CAGR of 8.9% due to Growing Consumer Electronic Sector, TMR Observes

According to TMR, the underfill dispenser market was valued at US$42.73 bn in 2016 and expected to attain a value of US$91.19 bn by the end of 2025. The market is expected to expand with a CAGR of 8.9% over the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. Based on the end-user, the flip chip dominated the global market for underfill dispenser in 2016 by accounting for the largest market share of about 52.6% of the global market. Based on region, Asia Pacific dominated the global market for underfill dispenser in 2016 by accounting the share of 64.4% in the overall market owing to booming consumer electronics and automotive sectors in the developing region.

The underfill dispenser market has highly fragmented vendor landscape owing to the presence of a large number of well-established players, TMR observes. The key players operating in the global underfill dispenser market are Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, MKS Instruments, Inc., Shenzhen STIHOM Machine Electronics Co., Ltd, Zmation Inc., and Nordson Corporation. The high capital investment required is limiting the entry of new players in the market. Increasing funding for innovation and research and development (R&D) activities are offering growth opportunities for key players. For growth, the majority of companies are aiming at the untapped markets by expansion strategies such as mergers and acquisition. This factor is leading increase consolidation of the market.

Growing Consumer Electronic to Propel Growth

The underfill dispenser market is gaining traction due to growing demand for handheld devices globally and especially in the developing countries in the Asia Pacific. Booming consumer electronics industry in the developing countries is boosting the growth of the global underfill dispenser market. Growing demand for the consumer electronics and handheld devices across India, China, and Australia is boosting growth of the global underfill dispenser market.

Additionally, growing manufacturer of the electronic gadgets globally is boosting demand for the underfill dispensers and likely to propel growth of the global underfill dispensers market. Growing demand for advanced consumer electronics due to rising disposable income across globally and in emerging nations is boosting advanced electronic devices. This factor is leading to boost uptake of underfill dispensers and likely to fuel growth of the market.

Additionally, new companies are targeting to improve the novel products and technologies for manufacturing underfill dispenser is propelling growth of the global underfill dispenser market. Additionally, widening the application of underfill dispensers across the military and aerospace sector is boosting demand for the underfill dispenser which is fuelling growth of the market.

High Initial Investment to Restrain Growth

Despite these growth factors, the availability of low-cost packaging solution is posing as a threat to the growth of the market. Moreover, declining prices of semiconductor packages are limiting growth of the underfill dispenser market. Also, high investment for entry which is leading to make the companies reluctant to fund R&D activities and is likely to restrain underfill dispenser market.

Nonetheless, growing demand for underfill dispensers across the automotive sector is expected to offer lucrative opportunities over the forecast period due to growing automotive industry globally. Additionally, growing investment in R&D activities for product improvement is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for key players over the forecast period.

The brief information on the topic is covered in the new report by TMR, titled "Underfill Dispenser Market (Product - Capillary Flow Underfill, No Flow Underfill, and Molded Underfill; End-use - Flip Chips, Ball Grid, and Chip Scale Packaging) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 - 2025."

