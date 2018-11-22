Only three bidders have come forward for huge manufacturing-linked solar and solar-wind hybrid procurement exercises. The separate auctions - originally intended to drive 12.5 GW of new generation and 5 GW of manufacturing capacity - prompted figures of just 3.05 GW and 600 MW, respectively.From pv magazine India. Allaying fears the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) may scrap its much-hyped 10 GW manufacturing-linked tender after six postponements and a tepid response from developers, the agency has decided to forge ahead with lone bidder Azure Power. The Delhi-based developer that made ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...