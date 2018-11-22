

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound firmed against its major opponents in the European session on Thursday.



The pound climbed to weekly highs of 1.2927 versus the dollar and 145.94 against the yen, off its early lows of 1.2768 and 144.26, respectively.



The U.K. currency appreciated to a 6-day high of 0.8841 against the euro and a 3-day high of 1.2834 against the Swiss franc, reversing from its early low of 0.8923 and near a 2-month low of 1.2691, respectively.



The next possible resistance for the pound is seen around 1.32 versus the dollar, 147.00 against the yen, 0.87 against the euro and 1.31 against the Swiss franc.



