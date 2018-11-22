World's Top Muay Thai Fighters From UK, Morocco and Thailand Set to Battle It Out at the Inaugural Yas Island Muay Thai Championship in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, UAE, November 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

World #7 Youssef Boughanem(Mar) and Jake'Pretty Boy' Purdy (UK)will fight it out to see who is crowned Yas Island Muay Thai Champion 2018

Flash Entertainment brings the world's leading Muay Thai fighters to Abu Dhabi on Friday, November 23rd, for the inaugural Yas Island Muay Thai Championship, a night packed with excitement, adrenaline and unmissable sporting action. This highly-anticipated event, adds yet another world-class sporting championship to the jam-packed Abu Dhabi 2018 calendar that has seen the Capital cement its position as a leading host city of professional competitions.

The championship will feature two main fights and four undercard bouts. The two main events will see World #7 Youssef Boughanem from Morocco take on #9 Jake Purdy from the United Kingdom and Somchai Lueamlam from Thailand face off against another Briton, Jack Kennedy, in a tightly-fought, exhilarating contest.

Youssef 'The Terminator' Boughanem is the current World Champion ISKA, World Champion WBC, World Champion WAKO, Thai Fight Champion and Lumpini Champion, amongst others. Jake 'Pretty Boy' Purdy, is the current European Golden Belt Champion for the 72.5 kg category, a multiple British Champion, an S1 tournament winner, and a UKMF British Title Winner.

Somchai Lueamlam is the 2014 Songchai Champion whilst Jack Kennedy, the current UK Professional #7, holds the titles of ISKA British Champion, Golden Belt English Champion and Super Muay Thai 4-Man Champion.

The main championship event will be supported by five exciting undercard bouts, featuring:

- 'Black Thai' Walter Gonçalves from Brazil vs 'Pedrito' Pedro Ruiz from Spain

- Jussi Santalahti from Finland vs Fernando 'The Flash' Groenhart from the Netherlands

- Salimkhan Ibragimov from Russia vs Jose Manuel Hita Rodriguez from Spain

- Ilyass Chakir from Morocco vs 'Singdam' Nicolas Mendes from Senegal

Like boxing, Muay Thai is categorized by weight-classes and defined rules with a registered referee and judges scoring each round. Fighters wear protective equipment and are subjected to a thorough medical check-up before and after the event.

Muay Thai has been gaining acceptance in the UAE in recent years, and the Yas Island Muay Thai Championship is an acknowledgement of its growing fan base. It also supports the government's efforts to promote cultural diversity, encourage an active, healthy lifestyle and promote a sense of camaraderie, friendship and tolerance among the people.

Antoine Gholmieh, VP Projects, Flash Entertainment, said: "The Yas Island Muay-Thai Championship promises to take thrill, excitement and action to the next level. We are delighted to be supporting the inaugural edition which underlines our commitment to bring a diverse range of sporting and entertainment events to the country."

With its electrifying combination of close combat techniques, quick thinking and comprehensive body movements, Muay Thai has a fast-growing fan-base in the UAE, with Friday night's event certain to showcase the astonishing sport of Muay Thai in all its glory.

Yas Island Muay Thai Championship will be held on Friday November 23, doors open at 6 PM. Tickets are on sale and start at AED 50. These are available at ticketmaster.ae or 800 TM UAE (800 86 823). Platinum tickets, priced at AED 100 allow general admission seating on the floor, and Gold Tickets, priced at AED 50, allow general admission seating in the Grandstand, behind Platinum.

