Surgical Retractors Market Worth $1.81 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 3.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.

The global surgical retractors market size is expected to reach USD 1.81 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a 3.2% CAGR over the forecast period. The market is primarily driven by unprecedented upsurge in surgical volume over the past few years. According to data published by WHO, the global surgical volume was estimated at 312.9 million in 2012 from 226.4 million in 2004. The statistics also showed that the mean global surgical rate is approximately 4,469 surgeries per 100,000 population per year. These numbers exemplify the widening scope of surgery and adoption of retractors.

Increase in number of cesarean surgeries has fueled demand for C-section retractors. As per the American Medical Association, adoption rate of cesarean surgeries is around 19.0% globally. Technological developments, such as automation in surgical instruments, are improving minimally invasive surgeries, thus creating high growth potential for the market. For instance, advent of atraumatic laparoscopic retractors and 3D retractors has ensured greater safety during surgeries and reduced post-operative complications.

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

By type, hand-held retractors accounted for the largest share in 2017 as a result of advantages such as low cost of product handling, storage, and maintenance. Self-retaining retractors are predicted to exhibit lucrative growth owing to greater convenience associated with them

On the basis of product, orthopedic retractors held a considerable share in 2017 owing to increasing incidence of orthopedic disorders in bariatric and geriatric patients

Obstetrics and gynecology dominated the market based on application owing to upsurge in number of C-section surgeries and gynecological preventive examinations globally

In 2017, North America held a substantial market share owing to growing prevalence of chronic diseases and presence of highly advanced medical infrastructure. Adoption of technologically advanced products is also presenting high growth prospects

The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness significant growth owing to improving healthcare systems, rising healthcare expenditure, and growing awareness

is anticipated to witness significant growth owing to improving healthcare systems, rising healthcare expenditure, and growing awareness Key companies include Teleflex, Johnson & Johnson, B.Braun, Medtronic, Thompson Surgical, and Becton, Dickinson and Company

The market is highly competitive with key participants consistently deploying strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to gain competitive advantage. For instance, in April 2017 , Teleflex acquired Pyng Medical to gain a leadership position and expand its product portfolio.

Grand View Research has segmented the global surgical retractors market on the basis of type, product, application, end use, and region:

Surgical Retractors Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Hand-held Self-retaining

Surgical Retractors Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Abdominal Finger Nerve Orthopedic Rectal Thoracic Ribbon Others

Surgical Retractors Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Neurosurgery Wound Closure Reconstructive Surgery Cardiovascular Orthopedic Obstetrics & Gynecology Others

Surgical Retractors End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others

Surgical Retractors Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe U.K. Germany Asia Pacific Japan China India Latin America Brazil Mexico Middle East & Africa South Africa



