Nasdaq Riga decided on November 22, 2018 to resume trading in AS "Rigas kugu buvetava" shares (RKB1R, ISIN code: LV0000100378). Additionally, considering that orders which were entered in AS "Rigas kugu buvetava" order book before the information on rejection of AS "Rigas kugu buvetava" appeal of Court's judgment of legal protection proceedings rejection, might be executed for a price that differs from the current market price and might not reflect the real market value of company's shares, Nasdaq Riga decided to flush the order book and orders for AS "Rigas kugu buvetava" shares that have been entered before the trading suspension on November 20, 2018. Order management will be possible from 13:50 (EET), continuous trading will start with an opening call auction at 14:00 (EET). Trading in AS "Rigas kugu buvetava" shares was suspended until the publication of a price-sensitive information. Company has now submitted its announcement, thus, the reason based on which trading was suspended is eliminated. Observation status applied to AS "Rigas kugu buvetava" on May 28, 2018 according to Nasdaq Riga Listing and Disclosure rules Article 20.1.2, Subarticle 2 is still in force, considering the situation in AS "Rigas kugu buvetava" and its solvency problems. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.