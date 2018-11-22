"The Majlis - Cultures in Dialogue" Announces its Next Stop at the UNESCO Headquarters in Paris

PARIS, November 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, Emir of The State of Qatar, and Her Excellency Mme. Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of UNESCO

Building on the outstanding public response at the recently held exhibition at the Grandmaster's Palace in Valletta - Malta, The Majlis - Cultures in Dialogue, a travelling cross-cultural exhibition that features a collection of the Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al-Thani Museum - a unique assembly of artefacts reflecting the interaction of civilizations in the past while encouraging dialogue in the present - continues its global touring showcase by landing at the UNESCO Headquarters in Paris on November 29th, before moving to the rest of Europe, US and China.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/788591/Majlis_Cultures.jpg )



The Majlis - Cultures in Dialogue has been organized at the initiative of the Sheikh Faisal Bin Qassim Al-Thani Museum - Qatar, in collaboration with the UNESCO Doha Office, the Qatar National Commission for Education, Culture and Science, and Qatar Museums. Under the Platinum sponsorship of Qatar Shell, the exhibition will stop in the UNESCO Headquarters for a duration of two weeks before moving forward to other venues.

This diverse cultural exhibition recreates the atmosphere of the majlis-the space of hospitality and dialogue present in homes throughout the Arabian Gulf-offering guests the opportunity to exchange ideas about how much common ground exists between different cultures, and how these commonalities have been expressed in technology, art and culture.

Showcasing an exceptional collection that reflects the beauty that has resulted from centuries of intercultural dialogue, the exhibition aims to drive visitors to sit in the majlis to listen to stories and engage in conversations on what they see, discover and experience in the displays. Objects of great beauty and deep fascination will be seen at the exhibition and will speak to each guest differently, triggering a diversification of thoughts and emotions.

Commenting on this occasion,H.E. Sheikh Faisal Bin Qassim Bin Faisal Al Thani,said:

"The tangible, intangible and documentary heritage of all people - their artefacts, handicrafts, arts and songs - is central to the existence of a cultured and civilized dialogue among nations. We hope that by sharing objects which connect peoples with their past we are keeping alive history, culture and traditions and instigating a lasting dialogue in the different countries the exhibition visits."

From her part, Dr. Anna Paolini, Director of UNESCO Doha Office, said:

"The Majlis - Cultures in Dialogue in Paris will be a good opportunity to showcase the crucial role and importance that museums play in the field of cultural dialogue and knowledge sharing. Visitor to the exhibition will be able to learn through objects and practices linked to their use, how interconnected the world has always been and how these exchanges are still enriching our lives. Artefacts from the past could become our best Ambassadors to remind us the power and strength coming from embracing diversity and respecting each other's cultural practices. The objects exposed are examples of what human creativity could reach if open to the other and I hope be also an inspiration of peace and tolerance."

The exhibition is only the beginning of a much bigger project to connect people, beliefs and cultures by creating opportunities for respectful, yet incisive dialogues. The project envisions to create a platform where relevant cultural aspects can be discussed, and original perspectives can be generated through collective thinking.

Following Paris, the exhibition will visit several European countries, including Austria, Germany, Spain, Turkey, and the UK. The tour will also include the United States by 2021.