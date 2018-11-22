Food Service Equipment Market to Reach $50.04 Bn, Globally, by 2025 at 6.40% CAGR - Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon, November 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Rapid urbanization, growth of the hospitality industry, increased demand for quick-service restaurants, advancements in refrigeration technology, changing trends of food consumption, and pressingconcerns for food wastage and safety would propel the growth of the global food service equipment market.

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, Food Service Equipment Market by Product (Cooking Equipment, Storage & Handling Equipment, Warewashing Equipment, Food & Beverage Preparation Equipment, and Serving Equipment) and End Use (Full-service Restaurants & Hotels, Quick-service Restaurants & Pubs, and Caterings) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025. This report offers comprehensive analyses of the global food service equipment market along with the market trends, drivers & opportunities, key player positioning, top investment pockets, and competitive landscape. According to the report, the global food service equipment market generated $31.09 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach $50.04 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.40% from 2018 to 2025.

Increased pace of urbanization, rapid advancements in the hospitality industry, and rise in preference for quick-service restaurants drive the growth of the global food service equipment market. Moreover, advancements in refrigeration technology, changing trends of food consumption, and growing concerns for food wastage and safety supplement the market growth. However, higher installation cost of equipment is expected to hamper the market growth. On the contrary, continuous developments in cooling technologies and favorable government regulations to promote the production of eco-friendly refrigerators & ovens would create lucrative prospects for the market players.

Cooking equipment segment to dominate, storage and handling equipment segment to register fastest growth by 2025

Among product types, the cooking equipment segment contributed the highest share of 31.3% in 2017 and is projected to maintain its lead through 2025. This is attributed to the growing popularity of creative cooking and baking among consumers, which has led to the rise in a variety of dine out options for consumers. However, the storage and handling equipment segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.50% during the forecast period, owing to the growing demand for temperature-controlled storage equipment for perishable and processed food items, which augment the demand for storage and handling equipment in restaurant kitchens. The other product types analyzed in the report include warewashing equipment, food & beverage preparation equipment, and serving equipment.

Full-service restaurants &hotels segment to retain lion's share,quick-service restaurants &pubssegment to growthe fastest through 2025

Among end users, full-service restaurants & hotels segment contributed nearly three-fourths of the market share in 2017, owing to surge in business-related travels across the globe. However, the quick-service restaurants & pubs segment would register the fastest CAGR of 8.5% from 2018 to 2025, owing to the increase in demand for ready-to-eat meals, rise in disposable income, change in consumer preferences, and growth in working women population. Furthermore, the caterings segment would exhibit steady growth during the forecast period.

North Americato remaindominant, Asia-Pacificto witness fastest growth through 2025

North America contributed 35% of the total market share in 2017 and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period, owing to high adoption of advanced products and increased demand for processed food in the region. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 8.40% from 2018 to 2025 due to rise in disposable income of consumers in the region and increase in spending on luxury eating outlets. The study also analyzes other regions such as Europe and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

Leading contributors of the industry

The key players analyzed in the report include Alto-Shaam, Inc., Cambro Manufacturing Co. Inc., Castle Stove, Duke Manufacturing Co. Inc., Dover Corporation, Electrolux, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Ali S.p.A, Middleby Corporation, and Welbilt, Inc. The companies have adopted expansion, product development, collaboration, joint ventures, and merger strategies to sustain the intense market competition in the industry.

