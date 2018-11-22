SpendEdge, a well-known procurement intelligence solution provider, has announced the completion of their latest supplier risk analysis study for a transportation industry client. The client is a major transportation services provider in the U.S, with an annual revenue of over $30 billion. With variances to global trade deals, regulations and fluctuating capacity, the transportation services provider wanted to employ supply risk analysis engagement to gain actionable insights into their global supply chain network and decrease risks. Furthermore, the client was looking out at devising robust strategies to improve the quality of their supply-chain while keeping productivity standards.

Today, uncertainties in the global economy have majorly influenced the way businesses function. Moreover, risks are the major cause of uncertainties in any business. As a result, businesses are increasingly investing in identifying and controlling them even before they disrupt their business. Supplier risk analysis also acts as the key to making futuristic business decisions.

According to the procurement experts at SpendEdge, "Risk analysis acts as a precursor to developing a risk management plan that recognises the most efficient approach to risk management.

The supplier risk analysis solutions offered by SpendEdge's experts helped the client to evaluate and manage the ever-changing risk environment. This helped them to be more meticulous towards the dynamic risk environment by understanding and evaluating the potential threats and supply chain vulnerabilities. With the help of the supplier risk analysis solution, the client was further able to profile the right suppliers to prevent supply disruptions. Moreover, the transportation service provider was able to streamline their marketing efforts to improve the return on investment.

SpendEdge's spend analysis strategies helped the client to:

Develop more accurate insights into the risks associated with the suppliers

Reduce the time-to-market for their offerings

The engagement also offered predictive insights on:

Gaining relevant insights into the cost-effective solution for risk analysis

Developing awareness of the inherent risks and prioritizing risk considerations over time

