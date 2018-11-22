Neurological Biomarkers Market for Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Diseases to Reach $8.57 Bn, Globally, by 2025 at 10.1% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon, November 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Increased focus on developing affordable biomarker testing, high demand for non-invasive diagnostic techniques, and rise in adoption in clinical trials would drive the growth of the global neurological biomarkers market for Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, Neurological Biomarkers Market for Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Diseases - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025. The report presents detailed analyses of the key market trends, drivers & opportunities, market size & forecasts, top investment pockets, and competitive landscape. According to the report, the neurological biomarkers market for Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease was valued at $3.95 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach $8.57 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 10.1% from 2018 to 2025.

Introduction of affordable biomarker testing, growing demand for non-invasive diagnostic techniques, and increasing adoption in clinical trials drive the growth of the market. However, strict government regulations and ethical concerns regarding early diagnosis restrict the market growth. On the other hand, increased demand for personalized medicines would create new opportunities for the market.

U.S. neurological Alzheimer's disease biomarkers marketto contribute highest revenue by 2025

The neurological Alzheimer's disease biomarkers market in the U.S. contributed more than one-third of the global market revenue in in 2017, owing to significant increase in the number of educational institutes and rise in research & development activities. Asia-Pacific would grow at the fastest CAGR of 12.7% from 2018 to 2025, owing to rise in geriatric population who are suffer from Alzheimer's disease in countries such as India and Japan.

Chinaneurological Parkinson's disease biomarkers market to grow the fastest through 2025

The neurological Parkinson's disease biomarkers market in China would grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.1% from 2018 to 2025 due to the rise in the number of individuals diagnosed with Parkinson's disease and implementation of pharmacological treatment and surgical intervention procedures. However, the U.S. contributed more than one-third of the total market share in 2017, owing to rise in prevalence of Parkinson's disease among geriatric population in the region.

Frontrunners in the industry

The leading market players analyzed in the report include Abbott Laboratories, Proteome Sciences, Myriad RBM, Athena Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Quanterix Corporation, Immunarray Pvt. Ltd., Psynova Neurotech, Diagenic ASA, and Bio-Rad Laboratories. These market players have adopted strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, expansions, joint ventures, and others to strengthen their position in the industry.

